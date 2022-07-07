Estonian ambassador in Paris: freedom cannot be taken for granted

Yesterday, a discussion on freedom was held at the Estonian embassy in Paris, with a focus on the transformed security environment in Europe following Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine. After the discussion, the exhibition 'Freedom in the 21st Century,' curated and produced by Jaak Visnap, was opened.

In his introduction to the discussion, Estonian Ambassador to France Lembit Uibo said, that the freedom we are enjoying in Europe is something we should cherish. "The war brought to the heart of Europe by Russia and the trends challenging Western democracies have led like-minded countries to realise that the freedom we have long enjoyed in Western societies cannot be taken for granted," Uibo said, adding that the West is currently making efforts to maintain this freedom.

Artist Marko Mäetamm represented Estonia at the discussion along with film director and essayist Ilmar Raag. Representing France were Céline Bayou, professor at INALCO (The University of Languages and Civilizations) and editor of online magazine 'Regard sur l'Est' with international affairs expert and lecturer at Sciences Po Nicolas Tenzer, and Bruno Tertrais, who is a political scientist and deputy director of the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS).

Yesterday, a discussion on freedom was held at the Estonian embassy in Paris. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"The issue of sovereignty is crucial for Estonia," Ilmar Raag said at the discussion. "Being a frontier state, we must always be prepared to defend ourselves. In the war in Ukraine, Estonia is not only helping and, due to our geographical location, standing at the frontline of the war, we sense that we are actually in the war alongside the Ukrainians. This sense is different in the western and eastern parts of Europe."

"Estonia is known for Arvo Pärt. It is very important to promote Estonian artists in the world, as their works can take the history, sensibility and culture of our people to the world. Our culture is our oil!" said Jaak Visnap, who conceived the idea of the freedom collection, adding that cultural diplomacy had plenty of room for development.

Yesterday, a discussion on freedom was held at the Estonian embassy in Paris. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Each of the following 21 artists featured in the exhibition created one artwork inspired by the concept of freedom: Raul Meel, Marko Mäetamm, Kiwa, Laurentsius, Jaak Visnap, Urmas Viik, Navitrolla, Kadri Alesmaa, Jüri Arrak, Leonhard Lapin, Hardi Volmer, Kadri Kangilaski, Evi Tihemets, Peeter Allik, Jaan Toomik, Ivar Kaasik, Liisa Kruusmägi, Tarrvi Laamann, August Künnapu, Maarit Murka and Priit Pärn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!