Estonia opens honorary consulate in Mozambique

Estonia opened its seventh honorary consulate in Africa in Mozambique on Wednesday making it easier to provide services to Estonians in the region and boost contacts.

Ingrid Amer, director of the Middle East and Africa Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, opened the office in the capital Maputo last week.

Amer said the event was an important step for bilateral relations and for boosting contacts with Africa in general.

Estonia's Honorary Consul in Mozambique is entrepreneur Jose Eduardo Dai.

"Jose Eduardo Dai has an extensive network of contacts in Mozambique and I believe it contributes to the relations of Estonia and Mozambique," Amer said.

"Every new honorary consul expands Estonia's global diplomatic reach and increases our influence," she added.

Estonia currently has seven honorary consuls in Africa: in Mozambique, Kenya, South Africa, Mauritius, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia.

