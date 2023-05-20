Jaik theater to use vacated Vaba Lava premises

Jaik teater, part of the Von Krahl theater organization, will start operating in the former Vaba Lava premises in autumn.

The news follows reports Vaba Lava will be leaving its location on Telliskivi, where it formed one of the first major developments of the creative city (Loomelinnak) development, back in 2014.

Jaik, will be using Vaba Lava and also the Noblessner Foundry (Noblessneri valukoda) development in North Tallinn, while in the meantime, in summer, the Von Krahl Teater is to use the Telliskivi site, starting with a play from Lauri Lagle.

As for the Jaik Theater, its first production, "Giselle", will play in September.

Von Krahl, something of a cultural legend in Estonia, had been housed at Rataskaevu 10 in Tallinn's Old Town, but is now selling that property.

This process has proved time consuming, Spokesperson for Von Krahl Peeter Jalakas said, meaning the theater will put on a few more productions there yet.

Vaba Lava, literally "free stage", also operates at a site in Narva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!