Construction of residential buildings on ERM site halted by developers

News
Construction work on residential buildings adjacent to the Estonian National Museum have been halted by the developers
Construction work on residential buildings adjacent to the Estonian National Museum have been halted by the developers Source: ERR
News

The construction of three new apartment buildings in the immediate vicinity of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) on the outskirts of Tartu has been halted by developer. Representatives of Tartu Municipality, the state and the developer will meet in the near future in an effort to find a solution for the site, which may involve a land swap that had previously stalled.

"At the moment, time is running out, and the developer, Reterra Estate, which is also interested in coming to the table to find a solution, has suspended its construction work," said Kertu Saks, director of the ERM.

Last week, ETV news show "Aktuaalne Kaamera" reported that. as representatives of Tartu Municipality and the Ministry of the Environment had been unable to reach an agreement for a land swap involving the site, which is in the immediate vicinity of the ERM, construction work had already begun. However, there are now hopes that negotiations may lead to the developer being offered a suitable plot of land to replace the one it currently owns.

"At the initiative of the Ministry of Culture, officials from the Ministry of Environment, Tartu Municipality as well as representatives of the developer will meet in the near future," explained Saks. "We hope to find a way to exchange these plots and stop construction from taking place so close to the ERM. At the moment, there is still a chance for the mistake to be rectified," Saks added.

According to Saks, it would be best for the ERM if a solution were found sooner, rather than later. "Of course, the sooner the better," said Saks. "Twice already we have been very close to reaching an agreement. Now we also have a new and energetic government, (so) let's hope they have the will to reach an agreement during the short time they are in power," Saks said.

However, representatives of the ERM will not attend the upcoming meeting. "We have attended meetings in the past, and we have called for (the upcoming) meeting, but as we have nothing (more) to give to the municipality or the Ministry of the Environment, we do not see the need to attend this time," said Saks.

Jarno Laur, mayor of Tartu Municipality, confirmed on Tuesday that the municipality is interested in finding a solution, but declined to tell ERR who or what was behind the stalled land swap process. "At the moment, it is too early to talk about a solution to the situation," Laur said.

 

Last week, Laur told "Aktuaalne Kaamera," that the municipality did not have any land, which would be suitable economically to offer the development company in exchange for its current plot. "Because of this, we have offered the state an additional plot of land for general use. If it's not suitable, it's not suitable," Laur commented at the time.

The Ministry of Culture told "Aktuaalne Kaamera" that the previous solution proposed by the municipality was neither realistic nor feasible for the state. Negotiations on the land swap have been going on for almost a year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:31

Helme: We need another oil shale plant, start building nuclear power plant

19:17

Government survey: Estonians' stress levels over Ukraine falling

18:54

No large family benefits yet for kids through age 23

18:47

Vana-Kalamaja pedestrianization leads to road closure from mid-September

18:23

Construction of residential buildings on ERM site halted by developers

17:53

Estonian politicians favor reducing price of CO2 quotas

17:34

Estonia supports EEAS proposal for Ukrainian military training mission

17:25

Minister: European Commission should act to make Nord Pool more transparent

17:14

Six-month Euribor reaches 1.077 percent

16:58

Estonian Olympic Committee rewards athletes and coaches for summer success

Watch again

Most Read articles

29.08

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

29.08

Price of natural gas sets new record

29.08

FSB names second Dugina murder suspect, claims passed through Estonia Updated

27.08

Police in Estonia fending off info operations targeting Ukrainians

12:07

Isabel Jezierska: 'Maybe it's time to speak out?' Updated

13:37

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

29.08

Saks: Ukraine counteroffensive will not see large areas reclaimed quickly

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: