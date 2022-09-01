Estonian international Vaštšuk scores debut goal for Polish side Stal

Estonian international midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk got off to a good start for new club Stal Mielec, scoring a debut goal to help his side to victory in the round of 32 Polish Cup match away against LKS Lodz.

Vaštšuk, who moved to the Polish side from FKI Levadia Tallinn this summer, equalized for Stal on the half hour mark, after Dawid Kort had given LKS the lead three minutes earlier. With his side leading 2-1, the Estonian was substituted in the second half, only for Kelechukwu Ibe-Torti to level the scores with seven minutes to go, and force extra time.

With neither side able to break the deadlock, the tie came down to penalty shootout, with Stal holding their nerve to win 5-4 and book a place in the next round.

Elsewhere in Europe, there was disappointment for Estonian striker Vladi Sinjavski, whose side Slovacko lost 3-0 to Viktoria Pilzen in the Czech First League. Sinjavski appeared as a second half substitute, with his team already trailing by two goals. The Estonian striker picked up a yellow card, but was unable to help turn things around for his club according to a report by Soccernet.ee.

23-year-old Estonian forward Erik Sorga played ten minutes as a substitute for IFK Göteburg in round two of the Swedish Cup. IFK won 3-0 against lower league opponents Torns 3-0.

Estonian international Joonas Tamm's side FCSB suffered a 3-1 defeat in their Romanian top flight match against league leaders FCV Farul Constanta, with Tamm completing the full 90 minutes.

