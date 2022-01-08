National team striker Erik Sorga signs with IFK Göteborg

Estonian national football team striker Erik Sorga has signed with famous Swedish top-flight team IFK Göteborg (Gothenburg) for an undisclosed sum.

"IFK Göteborg is one of Scandinavia's biggest clubs, one which all football fans know," Sorga, 22, told the team's official website (link in Swedish).

"I have gotten a very good picture of what it is we are going to achieve together. We are going up to the top of Swedish football again, and I am really looking forward to being a part of it. I also long to play for the fans. I have looked at some fantastic storms, and seen what the atmosphere is like at home. It is the highest class."

While he started his career with FC Flora, in Tallinn, Sorga joins IFK from Dutch team VVV-Venlo, having previously played Major League Soccer in the U.S., for D.C. United, whose full team he signed for in February 2020.

He made his international debut for Estonia in June 2019 against Northern Ireland and scored in his second match at home to Belarus. He has been capped 15 times in total.

He has signed a four-year contract.

IFK s Göteborg sporting director Pontus Farnerud said "Erik is a player we've been watching for a long time," commented IFK's sports director.

"He has a lot of interesting strengths, especially his speed and the ability to create situations for himself and his teammates."

"He's a modern, hard-working striker who works hard on both the defensive and in attack. He gives us one extra facet to our offensive game and will complements it in a good way."

IFK s Göteborg finished last season in eighth place in the 16-team competition in the Swedish Premier League, the Allsvenskan, last year.

While the team has won the domestic league 18 times, it has not done so since 2007, though the team won the domestic trophy, the Svenska Cupen, last year.

The team also won the UEFA Cup, the forerunner to today's Europa League, in both 1982 and 1987

Noted former players include wing-back Niclas Alexandersson, who later played in the English Premier League, for Sheffield Wednesday, Everton and West Ham, in the late 1990s to early 2000s.

The Allsvenskan plays a split season in spring and autumn, with a summer break and no football around winter. The 2022 season starts in late February.

