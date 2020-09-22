Two Estonian footballers join major European club youth academies

Monday saw two signings of young football players from Estonia, with 17-year old players Maksim Paskotši and Oliver Jürgens signing with Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan respectively.

Paskotši, a center-back, who came up with Tallinn FC Flora, joined the youth academy of the English Premier League powerhouse Spurs, signing a three-year contract with the 2019 Champions League finalists.

Flora's homepage writes: "The main goal of Tottenham's youth academy is to develop talented young players and their system is regarded among the highest of youth systems. Players like Harry Kane and Ledley King have reached the top via their lists."

Paskotši previously visited Tottenham for a trial in August 2019.

17-year old Paskotši has represented Flora in 61 matches, adding four matches for Estonia's under-16 national team and 11 matches for the under-17 team.

The young center-back commented: "I can't explain how happy I am right now! It is a difficult but strong step for my career.

"I would like to thank all Flora players and coaches who have given me a lot and I'm sure I will never forget them and we will always remain good friends. To coaches and players - thankyou for your trust and the experience. One club. One family!"

18-time Italian Serie A champion Inter Milan also announced a signing on Monday; as 17-year old Oliver Jürgens is set to represent the club's under-18 team for the coming season.

Jürgens commented on the signing: "I'm happy to sign my first pro contract with Inter. I'm glad to take another step higher. All eyes on the coming season. Forza Inter!"

The Nõmme United player left Estonia last summer, after reaching an agreement with Italian side Hellas Verona. He was loaned out to AS Roma in January. The young forward scored eight goals in 11 matches for Verona and added four goals in four matches for Roma before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the youth circuit in Italy.

Estonian youth players are generating interest in Europe, as it was announced in August that 16-year old midfielder Martin Vetkal signed a three-year deal with A.S. Roma, Oliver Jürgens' club at the time.

Vetkal will join Roma's U-17 youth side, after playing in a total of 19 matches in the Estonian Premium League (Meistriliiga). He also holds the record of being the youngest player to score a goal in the Estonian Premium League.

Ragnar Klavan, captain for the Estonian men's national football team, also plays in Italy, representing Cagliari Calcio in Serie A.

--

