Estonia settles with draw against Armenia after solid showing

Photo: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
The Estonian men's national football team played to a 1:1 draw against Armenia in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday evening.

The match against Armenia was the final of three matches played at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn over the last week and similarly to Monday's match against North Macedonia, the hosts fell behind quickly as Kamo Hovhannisjan headed the first goal of the match in the eighth minute.

The Estonians responded six minutes later however, as Mattias Käit headed Konstantin Vassiljev's corner in the box, eventually tapped in by Rauno Sappinen for his third goal in two matches.

Estonia finished off the first half well and could have taken a lead when right-back Taijo Teniste whipped in an accurate cross, but Sappinen was not able to slot it in from in front of goal on the first touch, skying it over the Armenian goal.

The teams kept up a rapid and competitive pace in the second half with solid chances from Frank Liivak and Vlasi Sinjavski left unused, leading the match to end at 1:1, the second consecutive draw for Estonia in the Nations League.

Sappinen said that while his great week of scoring feels good, the team did not realize on far too many chances. "On it's own, it (three goals in two matches - ed.) does not sound bad but the ones that were not realized - causing us to drop points - will haunt us. Looking at the chanes we had, we dropped two points," the forward commented.

Both goals are available for rewatch in the video attached to the article.

 

Group C, which Estonia belongs to, saw North Macedonia draw with Georgia on Wednesday and Estonia currently sits fourth with two points in the group. Armenia has five points and both North Macedonia and Georgia are sharing the top spot with six points. There are two rounds left to play before the end of the qualifying tournament.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

