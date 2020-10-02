news

UEFA approves spectators for October's national football team matches ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian men's national football team.
Estonian men's national football team. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The governing body of European football, UEFA, decided late on Thursday to allow spectators for three Estonian national football team home matches in October.

Estonia will face Lithuania in a friendly on October 7 at 7 p.m., North Macedonia in a Nations League match-up on October 11 at 7 p.m. and Armenia for the Nations League on October 14 at 9.45 p.m. All matches will take place at the A. Le Coq Arena.

The Football Association is working with UEFA to set special measures for the matches and will announce the steps taken by Friday night. The measures will have to take into consideration that only 2,000 people are currently allowed to visit open-air events, so long as sufficient distancing is ensured.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

Verston Holding wins Eesti Teed auction with €19.7 million bid

17:43

Boy, 13, caught driving parents' Porsche at 200 kilometers per hour

17:11

UEFA approves spectators for October's national football team matches

16:35

EU, Baltic states, Poland agree €720 million network synchronisation deal

16:33

Sõõrumaa denied €40 million Patarei project KredEx loan

16:08

Reinsalu welcomes EU sanctions extension on Kerch bridge constructors

15:41

Isamaa's right-wingers association elects chairman

15:13

Foreign ministry adviser: MS Estonia hole likely caused when struck seabed

14:45

Health Board encouraging people to wear masks

14:25

Tänak prepared for changeable conditions ahead of Sardinia rally

13:37

Statistics: 2020 harvest slightly below last year's record harvest

13:10

Estonia richer by one fish and two bird species

12:44

Lutsar: We should reduce coronavirus spreading in families

12:41

Health Board: 57 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death Updated

12:15

Video: Flora out of Europa League after Dinamo Zagreb loss

11:43

Helme: Estonia wreck can't be raised, unilateral dive investigation viable

11:14

NyxAir to operate flights between Kuressaare and Tallinn

10:47

Next year's budget forsees 14 percent increase in fuel excise duty inflows

10:12

EU leaders approve sanctions against Belarus

09:46

Portal: EKRE behind Estonia refusal to sign Macron statement

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: