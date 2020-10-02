UEFA approves spectators for October's national football team matches

The governing body of European football, UEFA, decided late on Thursday to allow spectators for three Estonian national football team home matches in October.

Estonia will face Lithuania in a friendly on October 7 at 7 p.m., North Macedonia in a Nations League match-up on October 11 at 7 p.m. and Armenia for the Nations League on October 14 at 9.45 p.m. All matches will take place at the A. Le Coq Arena.

The Football Association is working with UEFA to set special measures for the matches and will announce the steps taken by Friday night. The measures will have to take into consideration that only 2,000 people are currently allowed to visit open-air events, so long as sufficient distancing is ensured.

