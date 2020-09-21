Two Esiliiga football matches postponed due to positive tests

Two matches in the Esiliiga, second strongest football league in Estonia, were postponed on Monday due to positive coronavirus tests.

On Sunday, two Kohtla-Järve JK players gave a positive coronavirus test and a under-21 player for Premium League leader FC Flora also gave a positive test on Monday. There are already four known cases in Maardu Linnameeskond.

A match between Kohtla-Järve JK Järve and FCI Levadia U-21 at 5.15 p.m. Estonian time and a match between Pärnu JK - FC Flora U-21 at 7 p.m. Estonian time were canceled and postponed.

Players who gave a positive test must now self-isolate, as do their close contacts.

Football matches in Estonia have been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests before, as three matches of from Esiliiga B were postponed in late-August.

A UEFA Europa League match between Estonian club Nõmme Kalju and Slovenian side NŠ Mura was canceled on August 27, as players from both teams gave positive tests. The Estonian team was removed as an active outbreak on Monday, September 21, after having been noted in the Health Board's (Terviseamet) releases since the initial cancellation.

Kalju traveled to Slovenia for their "home" match and was eliminated from European competition after a 0:4 loss.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!