VC Tallinn Selver isolated due to two positive COVID-19 cases

Two players of VC Selver Tallinn were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, sending the entire team into a self-isolation. Selver's November 14 Baltic League match against Pärnu VC has been postponed.

The two positive cases were reportedly traced back to events off-court. All Selver Tallinn players and team staff will be tested in the coming days.

In addition, as of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) recommendation, all home matches for Saaremaa VC will be held without spectators. The Baltic League first-place team remained undefeated on Thursday evening, beating Latvian side Jekabpils Luši in three sets.

Saaremaa Volleyball Club was thought to be the main catalyst of the first wave of COVID-19 in Estonia, leading to the island becoming the epicenter of COVID-19 in Estonia after the team decided to play two matches with a visiting Italian team in early March.

The Estonian Volleyball Association and its member clubs are following Health Board directives and will do all they can to take the risk of infection to as minimal as possible. All affected matches will be scheduled as soon as possible, according to the association.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!