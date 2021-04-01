Tartu Bigbank crowned Estonian volleyball champion

On Wednesday evening, Tartu Bigbank defeated Saaremaa VK 3:0 (25:20, 25:17, 27:25) in the final series of the Estonian volleyball championships and was crowned the Estonian champion.

Tartu held a 19:16 lead in the third set but Saaremaa was able to give a last-gasp effort to rattle off six consecutive points. Although Saaremaa held three game points, the Tartu team did not give up and ended up taking the third set at 27:25.

Siim Põlluäär led the Estonian champions with 12 points, Kevin Soo and Albert Hurt added 11 points each.

The best-of-three final series of the Estonian championships saw Tartu take a 3:0 victory over Saaremaa last Sunday. Tartu's last Estonian title came in 2014.

Tartu head coach Alar Rikberg said the scoreboard matched reality: "It was exactly how it looks. Saaremaa came out of a tough semifinal series exhausted. We were able to have quality practices. Thanks to our group win, we also had home court advantage."

"While we had solid advantages, Saaremaa showed heart. For example in the first and second games of the opening match. They fight to the end, do not gift us any balls. We earned the victory but Saaremaa, with their competitiveness, made some moments very exciting and made me nervous and sweaty as head coach," Rikberg continued.

