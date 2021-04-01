Tartu Bigbank crowned Estonian volleyball champion

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tartu Bigbank Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

On Wednesday evening, Tartu Bigbank defeated Saaremaa VK 3:0 (25:20, 25:17, 27:25) in the final series of the Estonian volleyball championships and was crowned the Estonian champion.

Tartu held a 19:16 lead in the third set but Saaremaa was able to give a last-gasp effort to rattle off six consecutive points. Although Saaremaa held three game points, the Tartu team did not give up and ended up taking the third set at 27:25.

Siim Põlluäär led the Estonian champions with 12 points, Kevin Soo and Albert Hurt added 11 points each.

The best-of-three final series of the Estonian championships saw Tartu take a 3:0 victory over Saaremaa last Sunday. Tartu's last Estonian title came in 2014.

Tartu head coach Alar Rikberg said the scoreboard matched reality: "It was exactly how it looks. Saaremaa came out of a tough semifinal series exhausted. We were able to have quality practices. Thanks to our group win, we also had home court advantage."

"While we had solid advantages, Saaremaa showed heart. For example in the first and second games of the opening match. They fight to the end, do not gift us any balls. We earned the victory but Saaremaa, with their competitiveness, made some moments very exciting and made me nervous and sweaty as head coach," Rikberg continued.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:43

Foreign minister declines to comment on expulsion of Chinese diplomat

14:31

Video: Ott Tänak flooring it on Croatian roads in Hyundai training session

14:02

Legal expert: Saaremaa drunk driver murder verdict a significant precedent

13:47

Media union wants priority vaccination for journalists

13:14

NATO jets intercept Russian aircraft during 'unusual level of activity'

12:43

Winners of Golden Record 2021 announced

12:28

Organizers postpone youth song and dance festival until 2023

12:12

State forestry commission reports 2020 revenue of €187.5 million

12:08

Cracked tiles cause independent state analysis on Otepää Center Square

11:42

Tartu Bigbank crowned Estonian volleyball champion

11:17

Government to discuss vaccination spring plan initiative

10:49

Isamaa chairman: The government's first steps with covid were controversial

10:36

Health Board: 832 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:23

Estonia to vaccinate third of pensioners against flu in 2021

10:16

Court ruling releases serial offender after 38 years in jail

09:49

Health Board: Doctor-referred coronavirus test cannot be use for traveling

09:22

President Kaljulaid: Estonia support for Ukraine not dented by pandemic

08:51

airBaltic to restart Tallinn-Munich flights in May

08:22

Estonia loses 1:0 to Sweden

31.03

'Immortal Regiment' member detained on espionage suspicions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: