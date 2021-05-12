Robert Täht signs contract with seven-time Polish champion

"I am very glad to join PGE Skra. Expectations for the next season are high, especially since we have a strong team," Täht said.

The Estonian knows the Polish top-flight league and Belchatow Skra well, as his previous team, Asseco Resovia, was bounced from last season's quarterfinal series by his new home club. "The Polish fans are amazing, especially Belchatow's. I had the chance to see them cheer their team on as an opponent. They were brilliant and created a unique atmosphere. I cannot wait until I can get to Belchatow and start the new season," Täht said.

Belchatow Skra club manager Konrad Piechocki said the Estonian has not shown his full potential yet. "We have high hopes for him. He is very aggressive, a terrific player. I believe it will make our team better for the next season," Piechocki said.

Täht suffered an abdominal injury in the aforementioned quarterfinal series last season and travelled to Estonia for recovery. Resovia announced days later that they have ended Täht's contract with the team.

