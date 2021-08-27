Gallery: Estonia defeats Spain ahead of European championships

The Estonian national volleyball team defeated Spain 3:0 in the first of their final preparation matches before the European Volleyball Championship, set to begin on Wednesday, September 1, in Tallinn.

Estonia won the opening game 25:20, the second game 25:19 and the third set 25:18. The teams played an additional game, where Estonia played the role of chaser, but the team eventually was able to take a 27:25 victory in that set, as well.

Estonia will face Spain three times with another training match on Friday and an official friendly match on Saturday.

Estonian national volleyball team head coach Cedric Enard said the team has to be better at returns, but they found a solution against Spain. "The attack with Oliver [Venno] and the two outside hitters was very good. We served well. We did not have many aces, but we had diverse sets. The blocks were also good," Enard said.

The Frenchman praised the Estonian audience ahead of the European volleyball championship, which will see its Pool D matches hosted by Saku Suurhall in Tallinn. Estonia will start the tournament with a match against Latvia at 7 p.m. on September 1. Tickets are available here.

The European tournament will take place in Tallinn from September 1-9. The remaining three pools will play in Poland (Krakow), the Czech Republic (Ostrava) and Finland (Tampere).

The schedule for Pool D matches in Saku Suurhall:

September 1 7 p.m. Estonia - Latvia
September 3 5 p.m. Croatia - Germany
September 3 8 p.m. France - Slovakia
September 4 4 p.m. Slovakia - Estonia
September 4 7 p.m. Croatia - Latvia
September 5 4 p.m. Estonia - Germany
September 5 7 p.m. France - Croatia
September 6 5 p.m. Latvia - Slovakia
September 6 8 p.m. Germany - France
September 7 5 p.m. Latvia - Germany
September 7 8 p.m. Croatia - Estonia
September 8 5 p.m. Slovakia - Croatia
September 8 8 p.m. France - Latvia
September 9 5 p.m. Germany - Slovakia
September 9 8 p.m. Estonia - France

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

