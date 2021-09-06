Estonian national volleyball team loses to Germany in three games

Neither team was able to get off to a hot start in the opening game, but Estonia was able to take hold of a 13:10 lead. Germany equalized the game and picked up the momentum at 17:17 to take the opening game 25:19.

Estonia took the lead again in the second game at 8:4, but Germany went on a rund and opened leads of 12:9, 16:10, 20:12 and 23:14, eventually winning the game 25:16.

The third game was a tight affair, where either team was able to take a large lead. The Estonians led 15:13, but Germany scored on five consecutive points to eventually take the game 25:21 and the match 3:0.

Renee Teppan was the high point man for Estonia with 15 points, György Grozer gave the winners 17 points.

"We played very beautiful volleyball at the starts of games against Germany. Of course, we were facing a very strong team, but we have to look at ourselves. We gave away quite simple points at times, which you cannot do against a team like this," Estonian captain Ardo Kreek told ERR.

"If we are up by a few points and give up a few points by simple mistakes, they can get ahead. It is twice as hard to win these points back later," Kreek added.

Estonia started the EuroVolley qualifying tournament with a 1:3 loss to Latvia, but defeated Slovakia 3:2 on Slovakia. They will face Croatia on Tuesday and four-time Olympic champ France on Thursday.

"I sincerely hope that the first three matches have given the younger guys a nice experience in front of thousands of people," Kreek noted. "We do not have any time to collectively calm down. You have to calmly think for yourself and focus on the game."

