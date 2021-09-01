EuroVolley pool D matches to start in Tallinn on Wednesday

EuroVolley banners at Saku Suurhall. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Wednesday, the EuroVolley 2021 pool D group will begin its matches in Saku Suurhall when Estonia faces Latvia at 7 p.m.

The group tournament's host Estonia faces Latvia to start the tournament and will face Slovakia (September 4), Germany (September 5), Croatia (September 7) and Olympic champion France (September 9).

The four best teams from each six-team group advance in the tournament with the round of 16 and quarterfinals played in Ostrava, Czech Republic and Gdansk, Poland. The semifinals, the third place match and the final will be played in Katowice, Poland. The European champion will be crowned on September 19.

The Estonian national volleyball team has been a participant of European championships on multiple occasions with 2013 the only blimp on the team's recent record of participating. They have only achieved two victories over five tournaments, however, defeating Portugal in 2011 and Croatia in 2015. These two are the only times when the team has advanced in the tournament.

The schedule for Pool D matches in Saku Suurhall:

September 1 7 p.m. Estonia - Latvia
September 3 5 p.m. Croatia - Germany
September 3 8 p.m. France - Slovakia
September 4 4 p.m. Slovakia - Estonia
September 4 7 p.m. Croatia - Latvia
September 5 4 p.m. Estonia - Germany
September 5 7 p.m. France - Croatia
September 6 5 p.m. Latvia - Slovakia
September 6 8 p.m. Germany - France
September 7 5 p.m. Latvia - Germany
September 7 8 p.m. Croatia - Estonia
September 8 5 p.m. Slovakia - Croatia
September 8 8 p.m. France - Latvia
September 9 5 p.m. Germany - Slovakia
September 9 8 p.m. Estonia - France

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

