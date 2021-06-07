National volleyball team finishes Golden League group stage undefeated

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian men's national volleyball team. Source: CEV.eu
Sports

The Estonian men's national volleyball team finished their European Golden League group stage stint with a 3:0 victory over Latvia, giving them six wins out of as many games and a seat for the Final Four on June 19-20.

After three victorious matches against Spain, Latvia and Belgium for the national team in Tartu at the end of May, the team traveled to Latvia for second legs with the same opponents. Estonia defeated Spain 3:1 on Friday, got a 3:1 win against Belgium on Saturday and capped off the group round with a 3:0 thrashing of the neighbors to the South.

Estonia got terrific contributions from their experienced national team main-stays with opposite hitter Oliver Venno scoring 77 points over six matches, including 26 against Spain on Friday and 23 against Belgium on Saturday. Albert Hurt, Renee Teppan and Märt Tammearu all added at least 40 points over the league round.

The national team only gave up four games in the six match league round, three to Belgium and one to Spain. The team will next head to Kortrijk, Belgium to play in the Golden League's Final Four. Estonia is joined by Ukraine and Turkey as their respective pool winners, Belgium also got in as a host country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:27

Retro festival We Love The 90s to take place in July, Scooter to headline

18:01

Law experts: State should finance academic law education in one university

17:45

Ambassador to Finland: Labor migration situation wrong, unfair and tragic

17:34

Committee approves bill to terminate tax exemption for home loan interest

17:08

Conductor Tõnu Kaljuste to receive first Eri Klas scholarship

16:43

Estonian Alcohol and Soft Drinks Industry museum opens

16:15

Social ministry: Finns have not given us signal when migration could resume

15:51

Spring Storm concludes with live-fire exercise, final battle

15:24

Gallery: 101 pictures of cows displayed on Lääne County village wall

15:01

SDE select mayor of Tartu candidate

14:35

Estonia to apply for exemption to establish income tax minimum

14:07

Eesti Energia claims Elering biased in wind farm vision

13:40

Finland and Estonia planning joint air traffic control system

13:15

30th independence restoration anniversary to end with night song festival

13:11

Large number of people made unemployed during crisis still without work

12:35

Over 53,000 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

12:01

Innovative safety system installed at Veerenni railroad crossing

11:35

Paide mayor will probably not continue in role after local elections

11:14

Sea taxi starts trips between Seaplane Habor, Aegna and Pirita

10:35

Health Board: 37 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: