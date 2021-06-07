National volleyball team finishes Golden League group stage undefeated

The Estonian men's national volleyball team finished their European Golden League group stage stint with a 3:0 victory over Latvia, giving them six wins out of as many games and a seat for the Final Four on June 19-20.

After three victorious matches against Spain, Latvia and Belgium for the national team in Tartu at the end of May, the team traveled to Latvia for second legs with the same opponents. Estonia defeated Spain 3:1 on Friday, got a 3:1 win against Belgium on Saturday and capped off the group round with a 3:0 thrashing of the neighbors to the South.

Estonia got terrific contributions from their experienced national team main-stays with opposite hitter Oliver Venno scoring 77 points over six matches, including 26 against Spain on Friday and 23 against Belgium on Saturday. Albert Hurt, Renee Teppan and Märt Tammearu all added at least 40 points over the league round.

The national team only gave up four games in the six match league round, three to Belgium and one to Spain. The team will next head to Kortrijk, Belgium to play in the Golden League's Final Four. Estonia is joined by Ukraine and Turkey as their respective pool winners, Belgium also got in as a host country.

