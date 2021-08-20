Three major events granted COVID-19 exemptions

The Estonian government has granted exemptions regarding COVID-19 restrictions for the upcoming Lennart Meri Conference, the 2021 Men's European Volleyball Championship preliminary round tournament and international football senior team matches.

In order for speakers from countries that do not have a certificate of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to be able to attend the Lennart Meri Conference, the government granted special permission that they do not have to self-isolate upon crossing the Estonian border, government spokespeople said. The infection safety of these conference guests is ensured by rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. A person with a positive coronavirus test result will not be able to attend the conference.

The conference is a closed event, open only to invited and pre-registered guests. The right to enter the conference area is granted by an internationally accepted document certifying vaccination, a document certifying recovery from COVID-19 or a rapid test performed at the conference hotel and its negative result.

2021 men's European Volleyball Championship

The 2021 Men's European Volleyball Championship preliminary round tournament is organized by the Estonian Volleyball Federation and participants include teams from Estonia, Latvia, Germany, France, Slovakia and Croatia. The matches will take place from September 1 to 9 at Saku Suurhall. The teams will be in Estonia from August 30 to September 10.

The government decided to grant an exemption to the sporting event, which allows other members of the delegation, which includes a person who has tested positive, who have not been vaccinated or had COVID-19 and recovered from it to continue participating in training and competitions during their stay in Estonia after additional testing and a negative test result. Otherwise, the tournament would be hampered.

It is justified to make an exception for team delegations for a short time, because their members are under stricter medical control than other persons both before arriving in Estonia and while in Estonia, the government noted.

To date, more than 2,500 tickets have been sold for the sports competition. All spectators are obliged to wear a mask in accordance with the instructions of the international sports federation.

Football senior national team matches

From September to November, international men's and women's senior team matches will take place in Estonia. The Estonian Football Association will organize the men's national team games this fall at A. Le Coq Arena, with a total of 12,000 people expected on the stadium and its grandstands.

The government also decided to grant a similar exemption for the football matches. Thus, an exception is made for to the members of the team, which allows other members of the delegation, which includes a person who has tested positive, who have not been vaccinated or had COVID-19 and recovered from it to continue participating in training and the competition.

The matches of the women's teams will take place at Pärnu Beach Stadium, where audience interest is smaller, the government explained. The matches taking place at Pärnu Beach Stadium are also subject to the same security principles as the ones at A. Le Coq Arena.

