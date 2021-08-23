Health Board: 319 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

319 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 3,675tests taken - a rate of 8.7 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

Of the 319 new infections, 75.9 percent were unvaccinated individuals and 24.1 percent were fully vaccinated, the board says.

According to data from the population registry, there were 128 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 87 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 47 cases diagnosed in Tartu County, 37 in Võru County, 20 in Valga County, 16 in Põlva County, 13 in Viljandi County and 11 in Pärnu County. There were nine cases diagnosed in Jõgeva County, eight cases each in Saare and Ida-Viru counties, seven in Rapla County, four in Lääne-Viru County and two in Lääne County.

There was no information in the population registry for five cases.

In total, 707,914 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 611,122 of them having already received their second dose. 1,404 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 294.36, data from the Health Board shows.

There were two deaths over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,285 people in Estonia in total.

98 people receiving treatment in hospital, 13 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 98 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 11 under assisted breathing. There are 13 patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,675 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 319 returning positive and 3,356 negative – a positive rate of 8.7 percent.

There have been 1,716,723 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 139,126 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

131,596 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,965 (33.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 87,631 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

