Kiik: Covid certificates to be required at all events from September

From September the government is planning that coronavirus certificates must be shown to enter all events regardless of their size, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Tuesday.

At present, indoor events for up to 50 people and outdoors for up to 100 people can be staged without asking for a certificate.

Kiik told ERR the government is moving towards asking for a certificate or proof of a negative test result from the first person attending an event.

"Given the spread of the virus, it makes sense to move forward," he said.

Kiik added that the government does not think there should be any restrictions on vital activities such as at supermarkets, opticians, pet stores, pharmacies, shops of disability aids and children's supplies.

There are also no plans to restrict access to education.

"We do not wish to limit participation in strictly necessary activities, but we want to ensure the safety of events with larger numbers of participants to the maximum," Kiik said.

How can you get a coronavirus certificate?

A coronavirus vaccination certificate is displayed on a mobile phone. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

There are three types of certificates that show if a person has been vaccinated against coronavirus, recovered from the covid-19 or has recently tested negative.

Certificates can be downloaded from the Patient Portal or a copy can be requested for free from the Social Insurance Board (Sotsiaalkindlustusamet). They are accepted as a PDF shown on a phone or as a printed paper copy.

The vaccination certificate must show the holder has completed the vaccination cycle to be accepted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!