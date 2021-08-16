EU COVID certificates to be issued by Social Insurance Board

The Social Insurance Board (Sotsiaalkindlustusamet) will create EU coronavirus certificates for people who cannot generate them themselves. The service is free for everyone.

Estonians and foreigners who have been issued an Estonian ID-Code and who do not have the possibility to create EU COVID certificates by themselves at the Patient Portal, can apply for certificates in all the service centers across the country.

Until now, certificates were issued by the Health and Wellness Information Systems Centre (TEHIK), located in Tallinn. In addition to the Social Insurance Board, local municipalities and libraries also offer help with creating certificates.

Katrin Reinhold, the Director of TEHIK said so far almost half a million digital COVID certificates have been created in the Patient Portal, most of which are created for the proof of vaccination.

TEHIK is also involved in developing further possibilities for using EU COVID certificates, she said. They are planning to develop COVID certificates for foreigners who do not have an Estonian ID-code, and for all people who wish to create the certificate based on the test results of a rapid COVID-19 test.

EU COVID certificates which involve proof of vaccination, proof of a negative coronavirus test result or proof of having had COVID-19, will also be issued in the service centers of the Social Insurance Board in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Rakvere, Rapla, Türi, Valga, Viljandi, Võru, Haapsalu, Jõgeva, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Kuressaare, Kärdla, Narva, Paide and Põlva.

Addresses and opening hours for the service centers can be viewed here. The application form can be downloaded from the website (link in Estonian, click "avalduse (DOCX)".

Foreigners who turn to the Social Insurance Board for a COVID certificate must present their Estonian ID-code and a document of identification.

Please take the application to the service center of your convenience. The EU COVID certificate will be sent to the e-mail of the applicant within three working days. Although the vaccination certificate can already be created after the first shot, please bear in mind that for participating in different events held in Estonia, the vaccination must be fully completed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!