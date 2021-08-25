Health Board: 437 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

During the past day, 437 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday.

In total, 5,218 tests were analyzed and the positive shared was 8.4 percent. Of these, 341 people were unvaccinated (78 percent) and 96 people (22 percent) had completed the vaccination cycle.

The 14-day infection rate is 308.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 301 on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 172 were recorded in Harju County and 119 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 68 cases in Tartu County, 38 in Võru County, 35 in Pärnu County, 26 in Saaremaa, 20 in Põlva County, 14 in Valga County and 11 each in Lääne-Viru and Viljandi counties. Nine new infections were reported in Rapla County, eight in Ida-Viru County, seven in Lääne County, six in Jõgeva County and three in Järva County.

Sixteen new cases were opened overnight and 103 people are being treated in hospital.

Yesterday, 4,182 people were vaccinated and the total number of people vaccinated is now 712,586. In total, 63.15 percent of adults have received at least one dose.

