Health Board: 332 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

332 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,444 tests taken - a rate of 7.5 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

Of the 332 new infections, 78 percent were unvaccinated individuals and 16.6 percent were fully vaccinated, the board says.

According to data from the population registry, there were 110 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 84 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 47 cases diagnosed in Tartu County, 34 in Võru County, 20 in Saare County, 19 in Valga County, 17 in Pärnu County and 16 each in Põlva and Rapla counties. 15 cases were found in Järva County, eight each in Ida-Viru and Viljandi counties, five each in Jõgeva and Lääne-Viru counties, three in Hiiu County and two in Lääne County.

There was no information in the population registry for seven cases.

In total, 704,038 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 608,751 of them having already received their second dose. 5,788 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 285.3, data from the Health Board shows.

There were no deaths over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,281 people in Estonia in total.

88 people receiving treatment in hospital, 13 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 88 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 11 under assisted breathing. There are 13 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,444 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 332 returning positive and 4,112 negative – a positive rate of 7.5 percent.

There have been 1,707,562 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 138,488 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

131,484 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,872 (33.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 87,612 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

