More than 70 percent of adults vaccinated in Tartu

More than 70 percent of adults in Estonia's second-biggest city Tartu have now been vaccinated. The figure passed the target on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, 70.46 percent of over 18s have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Additionally, 60.47 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Tartu County has a vaccination rate of 70.90 percent.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) thanked all Tartu residents who have protected themselves and their fellow citizens.

"We want to keep society as open as possible and not overburden hospitals. At the moment, there are no other options for this. I am glad that the trust in science and medicine in the university town of Tartu is high enough," he said.

Klaas highlighted the good cooperation between Tartu City Government, Tartu University Hospital and Tartu Ambulance service. The city has also launched a campaign called "Open Tartu!" will continue to run until the end of August.

Vaccination can still be obtained without prior registration and vaccination buses will stop around different districts of the city in the coming weeks.

Deputy Mayor of Tartu Mihkel Lees said the goal is to have 70 percent of 12-17 year olds vaccinated by September 1 and work towards 80-90 percent of adults. Vaccinations will be carried out in schools during the first weeks of the year.

Dr. Andres Kotsar, the head of the University of Tartu Hospital, said there is no longer any justification for delaying vaccination and the number of patients needing treatment has already started to rise again.

"Which in turn has led to the opening of additional COVID-19 beds already this week," he said.

In Tartu, it is possible to get vaccinated at the Tartu Vaccination Center (Ihaste 7), at the main building of the University of Tartu Hospital (L. Puusepa 8) and in vaccination buses in Tartu and Tartu County until the end of August.

More information can be found at www.kliinikum.ee/tartu-vaktsineerimiskeskus

Earlier this year, the European Union set a target for countries to reach 70 percent vaccination for adults against covid-19 by September. Estonia will miss the target, but Hiiu and Tartu counties have reached the goal.

