Estonian men's volleyball team takes first victory of tournament

The Estonian men's volleyball team defeated Slovakia 3:2 in the Eurovolley 2021 championships played at the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn. Estonia won the decisive game 15:13.

Slovakia won the first game 27:25 and the second 25:22. Estonian coach Cedric Enard put in two diagonal forwards – Oliver Venno and Renee Teppan – in the third game and the team took a 25:18 win never giving away the lead after the scoreboard read 13:11. Estonia comfortably won the fourth game 25:14 and the decisive fifth one 15:13.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!