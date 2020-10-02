news

Video: Flora out of Europa League after Dinamo Zagreb loss

Photo: Priit Mürk/ERR
Reigning Estonian club champions Tallinn FC Flora's UEFA Europa League run has come to an end after a 3:1 loss against Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian capital.

The match started off with the hosts pressing the Estonian club as expected. Their pace paid off in the 11th minute, when Mario Gavranovic converted a chance off a cross from the right wing. Dinamo doubled its lead 15 minutes later, when Arijan Ademi scored off a Gavranovic assist.

After heading to the break at two-nil down, Flora turned their game around in the second half, with 23-year old Vlasiy Sinyavskiy able to slot away a low strike to the right corner of goal, on 65 minutes.

The lone goal for Flora was not enough, however and Zagreb was able to close things down with another Ademi goal in the 87th minute, knocking the Estonian side out of the Europa League.

Highlights of the match are available in the video above.

After falling out of the Champions League on penalties in the first qualifying round, Flora bagged a 2:1 win over Icelandic club KR Reykjavik, advancing to the third qualifying round of the Europa League. The Estonian side went through against Maltese club Floriana on penalties 4:2, after an otherwise goal-less match.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

