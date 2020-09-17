FC Flora's Europa League journey continues at 7.45 p.m. on Thursday

Reigning Estonian champion FC Flora will face off against Icelandic club KR Reykjavik at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on Thursday at 7.45 p.m. Estonian time. The match will be broadcast by ETV2 and ERR's sport portal.

Flora is the only remaining Estonian club in European competition. After crashing out of the Champions League on penalties against Lithuanian FK Suduva on August 20, the team will continue its European journey in the Europa League, facing off against Icelandic club KR Reykjavik.

Manager Jürgen Henn said at a press conference on Wednesday: "Unfortunately the state of these leagues is that there is not much information available in InStat (sports performance analysis company - ed.) or on the internet. We have normally gone to scout our opponents at their games but have not had that chance either in this situation."

The gaffer did note he had belief that the team is still well prepared for the upcoming match.

"We must believe in our game, focus more on our game with and without the ball and be confident in our abilities," Henn said of the key points of the match.

Flora will also see goalkeeper Matvei Igonen and right-back Michael Lilander return from injury. Forward Mark Anders Lepik will also make a return to face the Icelandic club.

--

