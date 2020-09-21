Video: Nõmme Kalju sets Estonian record for fastest substitution

The 21st round of the Estonian Premium League saw the fastest-ever substitution made in Estonian football history, as Lauri Suup (Nõmme Kalju) came off the pitch after 13 seconds of action.

Kalju's quick sub comes from a rule in Premium League football, where each team must start the match with at least two club trained players. Since many Kalju players are currently in self-isolation due to the team being an active COVID-19 outbreak, 16-year old Lauri Suup started the match and was taken out 13 seconds in, after the ball went out. Suup was replaced by Vladislav Homutov, a midfielder from Ukraine.

Kalju endured a 1:2 loss to FCI Levadia at the meeting held at A. Le Coq Arena on Sunday.

Kalju currently sits at fourth on the league table with 38 points, three behind third-place Levadia, who has played two matches more than Kalju. Second-place Paide Linnameeskond is at 42 points.

The rankings are dominated by Tallinna FC Flora with 55 points. Flora is also the only Estonian club left in European competition, having defeated KR Reykjavik 2:1 on September 17 in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Levadia, Paide and Nõmme Kalju were all knocked out of the Europa League in early-September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!