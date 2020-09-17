news

Estonian sports teams could play home games in other countries ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The Estonian women's national football team.
The Estonian women's national football team. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian women's national football team is scheduled to face Russia on September 22 at home, but due to government coronavirus restrictions, the match will instead be played in Jurmala, Latvia. Mihkel Uiboleht of the Estonian Football Association (EJL) said the men's team and Estonian clubs could face a similar fate.

Mihkel Uiboleht, head of the cooperation department at EJL, told ERR on Wednesday: "Those are the rules in the Republic of Estonia - people coming from outside the EU, Schengen area and Great Britain are subject to a 14-day isolation rule, and it is not possible to remove this, even if tests are done on the border and earlier.

"The Football Association was in communication with the Ministry of Culture at the end of July and start of August, when we notified them of our needs - what our matches were like with EU member states and beyond, and then we notified them about our match against Russia on September 22," Uiboleht added.

He said the EJL had asked for permission in August and the ministry's response then was that they were applying for a general sports exemption, as it is not only a question of football, but other sports as well.

Uiboleht said: "A final answer was given [on Tuesday], where the long-discussed topic ended with the government deciding against an exemption. We were forced to use our pocketed option of having to play matches in Latvia going forward. Latvia has set that athletes are allowed in for important international sports events, if the athletes have been tested and are in isolation on arrival. Therefore, the UEFA Euro 2021 qualifier Estonia - Russia will be played in Jurmala, Latvia."

He added that the association has also spoken with the Health Board (Terviseamet) who said the match and other similar football matches could take place in Estonia if strict regulations were followed.

Uiboleht noted: "The situation certainly does not only affect football, but sport in general. Everything is fine within the EU, but different Estonian sports can not choose their opponents. If a draw is conducted and we end up with Serbia or Russia, we immediately have a problem."

A problem could also arise in October, as the men's national football team is scheduled for two matches against North Macedonia and Armenia. The U-21 team is also scheduled for a match in Estonia, against Serbia.

"The culture ministry was aware of those dates (of the men's and U-21 team's matches - ed.) at the start of September and we will try to explain our stance once more, of course. We have also spoken to the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) and with the culture ministry once more," Uiboleht said.

Not just a football issue

Uiboleht added: "A similar example is if [basketball team] Kalev/Cramo were to play in the VTB United League, the opponents coming from Russia will also face the problem. They have no opportunity to come to Estonia.

"At the same time, an exemption was made for rally (WRC Rally Estonia - ed.) and triathlon (Ironman Tallinn), where entry was allowed from outside the EU and Schengen. Our assessment is that if athletes are coming, they have been previously tested, are in a controlled environment and will not be in contact with local reisdents," he noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:07

Estonia paying in €1.5 million to EU coroanvirus vaccine fund

19:27

SEB: Almost 25 percent of Estonian companies cut wage during crisis

18:55

Survey: How did you get news, information during the emergency situation?

18:31

Madise: Marriage referendum binding, should not accompany local elections

18:02

Kontaveit out of Italian Open, picks up injury

17:46

NyxAir ready to take on Saaremaa flight link activities

17:12

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition awake but there is room for improvement

16:37

Storm leaves more than 6,000 households without power Updated

16:32

Pealtnägija|Foreign students falling victim to fictitious real estate ads

16:09

Government to revoke 10 citizenships acquired illegally

15:35

Weekly Maaleht editor-in-chief to step down

15:35

Health Board: Average age of patients hospitalized with coronavirus drops

15:15

Estonia joins Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund with €20 million

14:55

Estonian sports teams could play home games in other countries

14:29

Millions sign up across the world for Saturday's World Cleanup Day

14:10

Video: Road Administration asks drivers to take wildlife warnings seriously

13:56

Gallery: Artist Maria Kapajeva asks why middle-aged are women invisible

13:36

Statistics: People prefer e-commerce, enterprises prefer cloud services

13:35

Reinsalu: No plans to take Moria camp migrants, may grant financial aid

13:12

MEP Kaljurand: I expected more self-criticism from von der Leyen's speech

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: