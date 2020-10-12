news

National team center-back Karol Mets to join Saudi Arabian Ettifaq FC

Karol Mets.
Karol Mets. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Mets' current home club Stockholm AIK confirmed on Sunday that the Estonian national team center-back will leave the team and join Saudi Permier League side Al Ettifaq FC.

Mets joined AIK in the spring of 2019 and has played in 59 matches. He will next play in Damma, Saudi Arabia, for Ettifaq FC.

Henrik Jurelius, Director of Sports of Stockholm AIK, commented on the transfer: "Karol has impressed us from the beginning and has played a part in many memorable achievements. I wish him well in his new club."

Mets said: "I would like to thank everyone at AIK. Everyone there supported me both on and off the pitch. I have been honored to represent the club from the first day. I hope AIK will do well going forward and I have hopefully not played my last match in the club's shirt."

Ettifaq has claimed the Saudi Professional League championship on two occasions, in 1983 and 1987, and currently consists of mainly domestic players, but also former Slovakian national teamer Filip Kiss and former Brazilian champ Elierce de Souza.

The 27-year old Viljandi man first headed to play outside of Estonia for Norwegian side Viking, who he represented in 2014-2017. He also played for Breda in the Netherlands for two years after his stint in Norway.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

