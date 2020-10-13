news

Previous week a mixed bag for Estonian ladies in European football

News
Lisette Tammik.
Lisette Tammik. Source: twitter.com/SantaBadajoz
News

Many Estonian women's national team members played in club matches in different European leagues over the previous week with Lisette Tammik's Santa Teresa taking its first points of the Primera Division season.

Tammik subbed in in the 81st minute to cap off Santa Teresa's first points of the season, taking a 2:1 victory over Real Betis. Tammik's home club took the lead in the 25th minute after a Belen Martinez Sousa strika and extended the lead to two in the 70th after Alba Zafra scored. Betis did bring the match closer in the 81st but Santa Teresa was able to hold on and took three points.

The 21-year old Estonian forward's club now has four points and is in fourth in league standings.

Renate Ly-Mehevets played her first full match in the Belgian premium division with her club Charleroi Sporting enduring 1:3 defeat to Club Brugge. Charleroi currently has one point and are sitting ninth in the league of ten clubs.

Vlada Kubassova came on in the 41st minute in her club Napoli's defeat to Florentia. Napoli has now lost four matches in the Serie A in Italy, sitting at 12th in the season standings.

Ferencvaros dominated in the Hungarian domestic cup competition, defeating Hatvan 13:0, scoring nine goals after half-time. Inna Zlidnis, who recently returned from injury, was active for the match but was not subbed in.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

