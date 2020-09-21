news

Cagliari draws with Sassuolo in Serie A opener, Klavan suffers injury

Ragnar Klavan.
Ragnar Klavan.
The Italian Serie A season kicked off on Saturday with Estonian national football team captain Ragnar Klavan's Cagliari Calcio starting the new season with a 1:1 draw against Sassuolo. Klavan was taken off after the first 45 minutes after suffering an injury.

The season opener started well for Sassuolo, as the home team was able to get off six shots on goal in the first period, which Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno was able to handle. A strong first half for Sassuolo ended with no goals scored and the teams headed to half-time.

Klavan was taken off after the first 45 minutes with manager Eusebio Di Fransesco saying to the team's homepage that the substitution came as a result of the Estonian suffering an injury during the first half.

The Estonian's home club then opened the scoring at the 77th minute, when Giovanni Simeone headed in a solid cross from the left, taking the guests up 1:0.

The away team was not able to hold their lead until the final whistle however, as Sassuolo man Mehdi Bourabia slotted a free kick to the top left corner in the 87th minute, giving Sassuolo an equalizer and saving them a point in the rankings.

Cagliari's next match is scheduled for September 26, when they will face off against Lazio at home.

