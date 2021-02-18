Klavan returns from two-month hiatus to face Vetkal's Roma U-19 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ragnar Klavan. Source: ERR
Estonian national football team captain Ragnar Klavan returned from a two-month playing break, playing 90 minutes for his Cagliari Calcio under-19 team in the Italian youth league. Cagliari finished with a draw against Roma, who did not put 16-year old Estonian Martin Vetkal on the pitch he made his debut in the last round.

While Cagliari's youth team, supplemented by the 35-year old Klavan, was close to victory, an equalizer from Roma's youth team tied the match in the extra-time minutes for a final 2:2 draw. Cagliari grabbed a lead in both halves, but allowed Roma to equalize the match for both of their goals.

There was no duel between the 35-year old centerback and 16-year old Roma midfielder Martin Vetkal, who did not make the pitch after making his debut in the under-19 Primavera league in the last round. Vetkal joined Roma's 0:1 loss to Inter in the 84th minute. Estonian Oliver Jürgens did not play for Inter in the match in question.

Roma U-19 is the top team in the Italian youth league with 22 points (seven wins, two losses and a draw), Cagliari now stands 14th in the 16-team league after the draw with Roma, down 12 points to Roma.

Vetkal and Jürgens are not the only Estonian young players in the Italian Primavera, as Kristofer Piht's and Georgi Tunjov's SPAL fell 2:1 to Sampdoria on Saturday. Piht joined the action in the 81st minute, having recently played 80 minutes for SPAL the previous match. Tunjov has sat out the last few matches.

Karl Jakob Hein could be in line-up for Arsenal's clash with Benfica

18-year old goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein participated in his home club Arsenal's primary team training session recently, a good sign the Estonian will be in the Premier League side's line-up for their Europa League match with Benfica on Thursday.

Arsenal's first-team goalie is German Bernd Leno, followed by Mathew Ryan, who joined the team during the winter transfer period. Hein is battling English man Arthur Okonkwo in Arsenal's goalkeeper hierarchy.

Hein has been in the line-up for Arsenal's first team on three occasions, a substitute for three Europa League matches - two against Dundalk and an away affair against Molde.

Arsenal will face Benfica in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday at 10 p.m. Estonian time. Arsenal's neutral location "home" game will be played in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Karl Jakob Hein. Source: Jana Pipar

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

