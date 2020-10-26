news

Klavan and Cagliari grab second consecutive victory, defeat Crotone ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ragnar Klavan.
Ragnar Klavan. Source: ERR
News

Estonian defender Ragnar Klavan's home club, Serie A's Cagliari Calcio took their second consecutive victory Sunday, winning an away match against Crotone 4:2.

Crotone took the lead in the 21st minute after Crotone forward Junior Messias scored from in front of goal. Cagliari was able to equalize just four minutes later with Charalampos Lykogiannis scoring on a beautifully placed free kick. Giovanni Simeone put Cagliari up one in the 35th minute but the home team was able to equalize the match at two in the 43rd minute after a volley from Salvatore Molina. The shower of goals in the first half did not end there, as Riccardo Sottil's header put Cagliari up 3:2 before heading into the halftime break.

Crotone midfielder Luca Cigarini was sent off right after half as he collected his second yellow card of the match, which allowed Cagliari to dominate the pace of the match. Klavan was subbed on in the 81st minute and Jao Pedro clinched the game three minutes later, giving Cagliari a 4:2 victory.

Cagliari currently sits tenth in the Italian Serie A standings with two wins, a draw and two losses. Crotone is last with four losses and a draw. The top three clubs currently are AC Milan with 12 points after four matches, Napoli and Sassuolo come after Milan, having collected 11 points in their first five matches.

Klavan's next match will be on Saturday, October 31, when the team will head to Bologna to face off against the town's 17th-placed team.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

