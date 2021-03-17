Men's national football team world cup qualifiers squad announced ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian men's national football team. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Sports

The Estonian men's national football team squad has been announced ahead of the Group E qualifying matches which start next week. At stake is a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Team manager, Swiss national Thomas Häberli, announced the 27 players Monday, ahead of next week's qualifiers at home against the Czech Republic, and away to Belarus, as follows:

Goalkeepers

Karl Jakob Hein (Arsenal), 28

Matvei Igonen (Tallinn FC Flora), 24

Karl Andre Vallner (Tallinn FCI Levadia), 23

Defenders

Taijo Teniste (Tartu JK Tammeka), 33

Karol Mets (Ettifaq FC), 27

Nikita Baranov (Karmiotissa ), 28

Artur Pikk (Diósgyőri VTK), 28

Joonas Tamm (FC Desna Chernihiv), 29

Michael Lilander (Tallinn FC Flora), 23

Märten Kuusk (Tallinn FC Flora), 24

Henri Järvelaid (Vendsyssel FF), 22

Henrik Pürg (Tallinn FC Flora), 24

Markkus Seppik (Tallinn FC Flora), 19

Midfield and attack

Konstantin Vassiljev (Tallinn FC Flora), 36

Henri Anier (Paide Linnameeskond), 30

Henrik Ojamaa (Tallinn FC Flora), 29

Sergei Mošnikov (Paide Linnameeskond), 33

Rauno Sappinen (Tallinn FC Flora), 25

Mattias Käit (NK Domžale), 32

Frank Liivak (Tallinn FCI Levadia), 24

Martin Miller (Tallinn FC Flora), 23

Vladislav Kreida (Helsingborgs IF), 21

Rauno Alliku (Tallinn FC Flora), 31

Erik Sorga (D.C. United), 21

Vlasi Sinjavski (MFK Karviná), 24

Markus Soomets (Tallinn FC Flora), 21

Markus Poom (Tallinn FC Flora), 22

Around two thirds of the squad play for domestic clubs, the remainder for overseas teams in the Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden and the U.S.

Regular captain and veteran defender Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari Calcio) is currently not confirmed for the qualifying campaign, though not ruled out either, football portal soccernet.ee reports (link in Estonian). Klavan, 35, played his first game in nearly three months for the Sardinian club earlier in March, following injury.

Konstantin Vassiljev is the oldest at 36, and by far both the most-capped (125 appearances) and top scorer (25 goals – the next-highest scorer is Rauno Sappinen on six goals.

Due to the pandemic, Henrik Ojamaa, Martin Miller, Märten Kuusk, Matvei Igonen and Markkus Seppik are not fully confirmed, since they are self-quarantining.

Markus Soomets is a doubtful, while noted omissions at this point in time are Marko Meerits, Ken Kallaste, Sergei Zenjov and Georgi Tunjov.

U-21 player Maksim Paskotš will also train with the national team initially.

Fixtures

Estonia was drawn in World Cup Qualification Group E last December, joining Belarus, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Wales.

The qualifiers (in bold) and other games' calendar for the rest of this year runs as follows (all home games played at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn):

  • March 24, Home v Czech Republic
  • March 27, Away v Belarus
  • March 31, Away v Sweden (Friendly)
  • June 1, Away v Lithuania (Baltic tournament)
  • June 4, Away v Finland (Friendly)
  • June 10, Home v Latvia (Baltic tournament)
  • September 2 Home v Belgium
  • September 5, Home v Northern Ireland, (Friendly)
  • September 8, Away v Wales
  • October 8, Home v Belarus
  • October 10, Home v Wales
  • November 13, Away v Belgium
  • November 16, Away v Czech Republic

Karol Mets and Erik Sorga have to return to their home clubs after next week's game in Minsk, due to coronavirus restrictions.

The games against the Czech Republic on March 24 and Belarus on March 27 will be broadcast live on ETV2 and ERR's sports portal (link in Estonian), Live from 7 p.m. Estonian time.

The Estonian men's national football team coaches are Norbert Hurt and Andres Oper, with goalkeeping legend Mart Poom coaching the keepers.

Michael Müller, also a Swiss national, is physical training coach, Ants Jaakson is video analyst.

Team doctor is Kaspar Rõivassepp, and team physios are Helvis Trääder, Priit Lehismets, Marius Unt

The 2022 World Cup Finals take place in Qatar in November and December next year. Qualifying group winners go through to the finals, while the runners-up must play-off.

Estonia has never qualified for the World Cup Finals before.

Thomas Häberli, former manager of FC Luzern in his home country, was appointed manager in January, replacing Karel Voolaid, whose contract expired last year. Häberli's contract is set to run through the qualifiers as thing stand.

 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:29

Long-running child psychiatry battle ends with bill passing Riigikogu

18:55

11 serious side effects reported after vaccinations last week

18:49

Estonia has Europe's highest 14-day coronavirus infection rate

18:33

Weekly ordered to publish retraction of Linnamäe business claims

17:51

State setting up €6-million school camps to cover COVID-19 education gaps

17:22

Men's national football team world cup qualifiers squad announced

16:47

Züleyxa Izmailova: Families with children must not be overlooked in crisis

16:12

Tallinn to propose sick leave compensation from first day

15:48

Gallery: Estonia goes green for St Patrick's Day

15:23

Government vaccine plan suspended due to supply issues

14:53

Siim Kallas: EU wants to effect true digital and climate turns

14:18

Latvia part-lifting third country flight ban after a year in place

13:45

Foreign Minister: Vaccine supply smoother than 2020's masks procurement

13:14

AK: 'Nelery' mother's victory may require law change

13:04

Ministry: Construction store selling food must close

12:37

€117 million from supplementary budget to go on second pillar payments

12:09

Cruise ships will return to Tallinn in summer, Port of Tallinn believes

11:44

Global Estonian Report: March 17– 24

11:11

Auditor: Bio-waste must be better identified, EU fines may follow if not

10:55

Health Board: 1,784 new cases of coronavirus, six deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: