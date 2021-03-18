Portal: Court rejects wrestler prohibited substance ban appeal

A court has rejected olympic Greco-Roman wrestler Heiki Nabi's appeal against a ban imposed by Estonia's anti-doping body last month. The ban followed Nabi's testing positive for banned substance letrozole earlier this year.

Nabi's appeal was rejected on technicalities, though what these were has not been made public, portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian).

Nabi had filed an appeal with the first-tier Harju County Court in respect of the Estonian Anti-Doping Agency's (EADA) ban. Nabi said that in addition to not being able to compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics starting in July, materials concerning the ban had not been made available to him.

Nabi has also said he wants a re-test, though has not committed to a date, citing travel restrictions and illness.

Nabi, 35, an Olympic silver medalist, tested positive for letrozole, a performance-enhancing drug prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in January and was banned from competition last month.

Nabi, 35, from Hiiumaa, won Olympic silver in London in 2012 but was not in the medals in the Rio Olympics four years later. The 2020 Tokyo games were put back to this year due to the pandemic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!