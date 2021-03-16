Tartu preparing to open a coronavirus vaccination centre ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A Le Coq Sport venue in Tartu. Source: Tartu Linnavalitsus
A vaccination center will be opened at the A Le Coq Sport venue in Tartu with a capacity to vaccinate up to 1,500 people at a time. The exact opening time of the centre depends on the arrival of vaccine deliveries.

The Tartu City Government, Tartu University Hospital Foundation and Tartu Ambulance Foundation have begun preparations for the opening of the center at Ihaste tee 7.

Safe vaccination areas, vaccination sites and a surveillance area with physicians will be set up in the center and it will be possible to vaccinate 1,000-1,500 people a day.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Mihkel Lees said the building is in a good location, as one third of Tartu's residents live in the Annelinna City District. There are good parking facilities, close proximity to bus stops, spacious rooms and good ventilation.

Vaccination times can be booked once the required amounts of vaccine have been received. This will be announced in the information channels of Tartu University Hospital and the City of Tartu.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said: "We have begun making preparations in good cooperation with Tartu University Hospital and the Tartu Ambulance Foundation, so that the rapid vaccination would not be delayed due to logistics, premises or staff, but would get underway as soon as the vaccines have arrived."

Doctor Andres Kotsar, Chief Medical Officer of Tartu University Hospital said vaccinating the population as soon as possible is key to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tartu University Hospital's vaccination team has considerable experience in vaccinating against COVID-19, having already given more than 14,000 doses of vaccine to clinic staff, patients in risk groups, educators, pharmacists, dentists, other frontline workers, as well as residents called to take the vaccine," said Doctor Kotsar. 

Editor: Helen Wright

