Thirty Riigikogu MPs have received coronavirus vaccines after members were offered the opportunity, following a government decision to allow it last week. The much-panned AstraZeneca product was used.

The MPs received their first shots at the East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH) Thursday, BNS reports, with the second dose due on May 13.

Cabinet ministers are due to receive their inoculations, on request, next week. Leaders of state bodies and institutions will also be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The government said last week that vaccinating leaders would ensure the smooth running of the state amid rising coronavirus rates.

Only yesterday, Wednesday, it was announced that the project had been suspended over supply issues.

While several European states, including Latvia and Lithuania, have halted the use of AstraZeneca vaccines following concerns over side-effects, at least one MP has called for taking advantage of other countries' unused doses, to help shore up the supply bottleneck.

--

