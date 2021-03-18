Patient portal to alert risk groups of upcoming vaccination

Risk groups will be told when their upcoming coronavirus vaccinations will be via the Digi Lugu patient portal from next week, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs Maris Jesse said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the government's public vaccination information session, she said it is not yet known when everyone will be able to register for vaccination through the patient portal. This largely depends on when vaccines will be delivered.

"This day is getting closer every day, but for as long as we do not know the quantities of vaccine that will arrive in Estonia in May and June, we will not be able to tick the last box," she said.

Jesse said so far family doctors have administered about half of all doses in Estonia. Hospitals are also carrying out vaccinations and will be able to increase their capacity when more doses are delivered.

She said one of the reasons family doctors are administering doses is because they already have a relationship with their patients which may encourage people to put their fears to one side.

"Covid-19 is a new disease, vaccines to protect against it are even newer, and we know that most people believe and trust their family doctors," Jesse said.

She said vaccine deliveries across the country have differed because family medicine centers are divided into regions.

Jesse said additional work will put into persuading people in Ida-Viru County that they should get vaccinated and the county currently has the lowest vaccine coverage rate in Estonia.

Mass vaccination is still planned to start in May, Jesse said.

