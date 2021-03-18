Estonia receives smallest vaccine delivery for six weeks

This week 16,400 doses of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Estonia, the smallest amount for six weeks.

The vast majority of doses - 14,040 - delivered will be from Pfizer/BioNTech. AstraZeneca reduced its doses again from 16,090 to 2,400 and there will be no delivery from Moderna.

The last time the number of doses was so small was in the first week of February when 10,530 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and 2,400 of Moderna were delivered.

Next week, 19,980 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, 10,800 doses of Moderna and 4,800 AstraZeneca should arrive. AstraZeneca was initially scheduled to deliver 39,090 doses.

The number of vaccines arriving in Estonia is supposed to significantly increase in the second quarter of the year - if manufacturers can meet the demand.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!