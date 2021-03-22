993 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,939 tests taken - a rate of 20.7 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Ten deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 653 cases diagnosed in Harju County, with 520 of those in Tallinn. There were 57 cases in Lääne-Viru County, 51 in Ida-Viru County, 48 in Tartu County and 35 in Pärnu County.

26 new cases were diagnosed in Rapla County, 19 new cases were opened in Viljandi County. 16 cases were diagnosed in Lääne County, 13 in Järva County and 12 cases each went to Saare and Võru counties. Nine new cases were opened in Põlva County, seven went to Valga County, six were discovered in Jõgeva County and one was found in Hiiu County.

There was no information in the population registry for 28 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,521.02, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 167,488 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 57,023 of them having already received their second dose.

699 people receiving treatment in hospital, 67 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 699 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 52 under assisted breathing. There are 67 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,799 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 993 returning positive and 3,806 negative – a positive rate of 20.7 percent. There have been 1,090,150 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 96,394 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

68,249 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 20,134 (29.5 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 48,115 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were ten deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 797 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

