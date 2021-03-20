Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru crowned junior world champion ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonian freestyle skier Henry Sildaru is junior world champion at the age of 14, mirroring achievements made by his older sister, Kelly, at around the same age.

Sildaru took the title Friday in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, coming from second place to South Korea's Hun Seung Lee after improving to 89.25 points in his second attempt, up from 76 points on the first.

While Lee was unable to catch the Estonian, for good measure, Sildaru put in an even higher score of 91.25 points to seal victory.

The final points tally looked like this, ERR's sports portal reports:

1. Henry Sildaru (Estonia) 91.25
2. Lee Seung Hun (South Korea) 83.75
3. Fyodor Muralev (Russia) 78.75
4. Silvan Borra (Switzerland) 66.25
5. Fadri Rhyner (Switzerland) 63.50
6. Maksim Serov (Russia) 62.25

Sildaru was also the youngest competitor and had been strongest in Thursday's qualification session.

Kelly Sildaru first shot to freestyle skiing prominence in 2016, when she won gold at the flagship X Games in Aspen, Co., at the age of 13.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

