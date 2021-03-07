Henry Sildaru wins European Cup halfpipe competition

Sildaru got 91 points for his third and last run. The Estonian got 83.8 points for his first run and 88 for his second. All three were good enough to win the competition, Delfi Sport reports.

Henry Sildaru participated in a European Cup competition for the second time in his career in Leysin. He came in second in Crans Montana on January 31, competing against several successful Olympic and World Cup athletes. Sildaru's older competitors have traveled to Aspen for the adult world championships for which Henry Sildaru is still too young.

