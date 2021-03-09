Birdwatcher clinches top prize in international competition

Estonian nature photographer Remo Savisaar has clinched first prize in the FIO international birdwatching photography competition, with his composition featuring a capercaillie in the Estonian forest, ERR's Culture portal reports.

This year's competition, the 16th of its kind, attracted over 5,400 entrants from 37 countries, with winners in six categories as well as the main prize, won by Saivsaar.

Savisaar had entered the competition once before, in 2019. While he did not win that time, three of his entries reached the top 50, and one received special mention.

The full FIO competition works and finalists can be seen here (link in Spanish).

While many readers may identify the Western capercaillie with Scotland, its primary range lies in Scandinavia, the Baltic States, Russia and Belarus.

