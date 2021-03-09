Birdwatcher clinches top prize in international competition ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Remo Savisaar's award-winning photo of a capercaillie. Source: Remo Savisaar/Concurso Fotografico FIO 2021
News

Estonian nature photographer Remo Savisaar has clinched first prize in the FIO international birdwatching photography competition, with his composition featuring a capercaillie in the Estonian forest, ERR's Culture portal reports.

This year's competition, the 16th of its kind, attracted over 5,400 entrants from 37 countries, with winners in six categories as well as the main prize, won by Saivsaar.

Savisaar had entered the competition once before, in 2019. While he did not win that time, three of his entries reached the top 50, and one received special mention.

The full FIO competition works and finalists can be seen here (link in Spanish).

While many readers may identify the Western capercaillie with Scotland, its primary range lies in Scandinavia, the Baltic States, Russia and Belarus.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

00:05

AK: Ambulance crews may need to be reduced in size to cope with crisis

09.03

Health minister: COVID-19 rates will fall from late March

09.03

Supreme Court throws out, puts to bed long-running 'Nelery' name case

09.03

Head of Catholic Church in Estonia: Pope's Iraq visit a historic one

09.03

Government approves lock-down measures starting Thursday

09.03

Tartu city kindergarten fees waived for one month

09.03

Estonian personnel take part in major NATO multinational exercise

09.03

Birdwatcher clinches top prize in international competition

09.03

Government providing €8.5 million in tourist sector aid

09.03

Leading politicians react to lock-down: Clear signals, leadership needed

09.03

Latvian, Estonian language promotion award open for nominations

09.03

Electoral office preparing for autumn's elections, e-voting likely a boon

09.03

Kontaveit through to Dubai last 16

09.03

Tallinn mayor calls for coronavirus national emergency situation

09.03

Latvian prime minister: Latvia ready to help treat Estonian covid patients

09.03

Weather Service issues glazed ice and snow warning

09.03

Third Finnish-Estonian future cooperation study launched

09.03

State in €10-million Swedish anti-tank weapons procurement

09.03

Equality commissioner: Society still hasn't adjusted to women working

09.03

Minister: New school restrictions in force until April 12

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: