Easter weekend perfect opportunity for birdwatching

The Easter birdwatching event is open to everyone who can recognize more common species of bird. It also presents a good opportunity to get acquainted with new species. People are urged to write down the species they spied or heard, as well as how many specimens could be seen. The activity can be limited to one's backyard or take place during a longer walk at a time of the watcher's choosing.

The data collected should be entered using the PlutoF GO application available in the Google Play Store and App Store from where they will reach the eElurikkus portal.

The Easter Birdwatching Days, held since the Easter of 1998, aim to draw people's attention to the arrival of migratory birds and getting to know them.

