Early migratory birds arrive in Estonia

News
Birds in March.
Birds in March. Source: ERR
News

The arrival of migratory birds has been early this year, according to nature education instructor Marko Valker. As early as the end of February, numerous skylarks and lapwings arrived, with more migrants gradually adding to their numbers.

At the edge of Haapsalu Bay, one can currently spot water birds like geese, swans and ducks.

"Actually, the arrival of these early spring visitors is related to whether open water becomes available, talking about water birds. And when we talk about birds of fields and meadows, it's very important that there are areas free of snow. Generally, it can be said that early migratory birds arrive when they have opportunities for feeding," explained Marko Valker, a nature education instructor at the Silma Õpikoda.

He added that if a serious cold snap with snowfall were to come in the spring, it might force the feathered migrants that have already arrived to temporarily go back.

"Then these birds, searching for feeding opportunities, may fly back, and such back-and-forth movement can happen several times," he noted.

According to Valker, the most interesting months to observe the spring migration are April and May. April sees the peak in the number of northward-heading water birds.

"In May, species arriving from further away reach us. Then the diversity of species is the greatest," Valker said.

By the beginning of May, the cuckoo, declared Estonia's bird of the year, should also be present.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

