Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and the King of Spain Felipe VI. Source: presidendi kantselei
President Kersti Kaljulaid met with the King of Spain Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during her first official visit to Spain on Monday.

The coronavirus crisis, EU economies, common security interests and e-government cooperation were discussed in various meetings. 

Kaljulaid also met with the Speaker of the Spanish Parliament Meritxell Batet and Foreign minister Maria Aranzazu Gonzalez Laya.

The president all participated in a round table discussion about foreign and security policy in the post-pandemic world at the Royal Elcano Institute, laid a wreath at the grave of Karl Robert Pusta, the first Estonian Ambassador to Spain, and opened an open-air exhibition of Estonian street photography. 

The 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries was also marked. Kaljulaid tweeted the countries were "good partners in EU and committed allies in NATO".

Kaljulaid meets with Spanish leaders in Madrid

