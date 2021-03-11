French NATO personnel arrive in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
French Army personnel on the apron at Ämari. Source: NATO Force Integration Unit in Estonia social media page
news

French Army personnel have been arriving in Estonia as part of that country's participation in the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup.

The main contingent landed at Ämari Wednesday afternoon.

The arrival comes a little under 11 months after the troops' air force compatriots undertook a fairly epic trek across Europe at a time when borders were closing, or closed, during the initial wave of the pandemic. The French Air Force (Armée de l'Air) were taking part in NATO Baltic Air Policing, a separate entity from the eFP, based out of Ämari.

The eFP, based at Tapa, comprises multinational forces provided by framework nations and other contributing allies on a voluntary, fully sustainable and rotational basis, NATO tweeted.

As reported on ERR News, this rotation includes the return of Leclerc main battle tanks as used by the French army.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11.03

French NATO personnel arrive in Estonia

11.03

Enterprise Estonia: Estonia down €1.3 billion in tourism revenue in 2020

11.03

Swedbank, SEB restrict in-branch banking services

11.03

Average age of hospitalized coronavirus patients is 68

11.03

Postimees: Preparations underway for Russian border agreement ratification

11.03

Monument for Konrad Mägi planned for Tartu Town Hall Square

11.03

Developments must include electric car charging stations going forward

11.03

Liimets reiterates Estonia prefers to deal with China alongside EU

11.03

Coalition of Sahel defense ministers discuss operations in the region

11.03

Ukrainian: There are as many recipes for borscht as there are babushkas

11.03

Government green-lights legislation giving police greater COVID-19 powers

11.03

Estonian-owned cargo vessel sinks in Black Sea, at least two dead

11.03

US translator on studying Estonian: I tried to switch off my mother tongue

11.03

"Estonian basketball 100" chosen as Tallinn's sports initiative of the year

11.03

President thanks UK foreign secretary Raab for ongoing defense contribution

11.03

Finance minister: Capacity of supplementary budget is up to €700 million

11.03

Children's Hospital monitoring complications weeks after COVID-19 recovery

11.03

'Aktuaalne kaamera' 65th anniversary marked with behind-the-scenes show

11.03

Interior minister: Police will be monitoring restriction compliance

11.03

State wants to move marriages, divorces online

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: