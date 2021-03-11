French NATO personnel arrive in Estonia

French Army personnel have been arriving in Estonia as part of that country's participation in the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup.

The main contingent landed at Ämari Wednesday afternoon.

The arrival comes a little under 11 months after the troops' air force compatriots undertook a fairly epic trek across Europe at a time when borders were closing, or closed, during the initial wave of the pandemic. The French Air Force (Armée de l'Air) were taking part in NATO Baltic Air Policing, a separate entity from the eFP, based out of Ämari.

Troops of the contingent from @armeedeterre arrived to serve in the @NATO Battlegroup in Tapa. NATO's #eFP comprises multinational forces provided by framework nations and other contributing Allies on a voluntary, fully sustainable and rotational basis.#WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/ul5emvrXmJ — NATO Force Integration Unit in Estonia (@nfiuestonia) March 10, 2021

The eFP, based at Tapa, comprises multinational forces provided by framework nations and other contributing allies on a voluntary, fully sustainable and rotational basis, NATO tweeted.

As reported on ERR News, this rotation includes the return of Leclerc main battle tanks as used by the French army.

