United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab was in Estonia Thursday, March 10, and took part in a press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Eva-Maria Liimets (Center).

The press conference was broadcast live and can be re-watched by clicking on the video link above (NB the actual conference starts at around the 25'30'' mark-ed.).

Raab's visit is aimed at both demonstrating the U.K.'s commitment to working with the Nordic and Baltic States, often called the NB8, on climate change in the run up to the COP26 climate conference, and also discussing regional defense and security.

The NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Tapa, Lääne-Viru County, is U.K.-led.

The U.K. is also preparing the publication of its Integrated Review on foreign and defense development, including long-term strategic aims in national security, development and foreign policy.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab (right) with President Kersti Kaljulaid on Thursday. Source: President's office

Like-minded nations such as Estonia are key in this, brought into sharp relief by disinformation and other destabilization efforts on the part of the Russian Federation's current regime.

Ahead of his visit, Raab said that: "The security threat posed by Russia is felt most keenly by its neighbors."

"The U.K. is committed to standing with our close friends in the Nordic and Baltic regions, both militarily, as well as in tackling Russia's disinformation and destabilizing regional activity," Raab continued, according to a British Embassy press release.

Raab noted the U.K. and Estonia's long-standing alliance, recently reaching 100 years, and said he looked forward to meeting both President Kersti Kaljulaid and foreign minister Liimets.

Human rights would also likely be topics for discussion, alongside climate change and defense and security, Raab said.

Raab is also due to sign an agreement cementing the U.K.-Estonia partnership and pledging further cooperation on security.

Latvian and Lithuanian foreign ministers Edgars Rinkevics and Gabrielius Landsbergis are also in Tallinn, while all four foreign ministers signed a joint declaration strengthening democratic values and human rights and to increase efforts to combat climate change.

Raab travels to Oslo on Friday, and will also meet his opposite numbers from the five Nordic nations – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden - again discussing climate change and international security, and signing a memorandum of understanding with Norway

The U.K. hosts the COP26 climate conference this year, a year which also marks the 60th anniversary of the entry into force of the Antarctic Treaty, the 30th anniversary of the signing of its Protocol on Environmental Protection, and the 30th anniversary of the U.K. Arctic Research Station in Svalbard, Norway.

The press conference with Dominic Raab and Eva-Maria Liimets can be viewed on the video link above, or here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!