Gallery: US F-15s arrive in Estonia for exercise Baltic Trident

Eight United States Air Force F-15 Eagle tactical fighter jets touched down at Ämari air base Monday, ahead of the Baltic Trident Exercise.

The planes, F-15C and F-15E Strike Eagle variants, will be conducting low-flying exercises aimed at coordination with forward observers and commanders and other tactical and target exercises, as well as cooperation with personnel from Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Poland and the U.K., in addition to Estonia

Commander of the Estonian air force (Õhuvägi) Brig. Gen. Rauno Sirk."This exercise provides invaluable training opportunities for our air force, in complex air operations in cooperation with our allies."

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Jason Camilletti, commander of the 48th U.S.A.F. Fighter Wing, said: "Exercises with our permanent and common allies … will increase the effectiveness of collective defense in repelling and deterring military aggression."

The eight F-15s are joined by two Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft, and flew over from their permanent base at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, and, in the case of the Stratotankers, from RAF Mildenhall.

The aircraft will be in Estonia until March 19, when the exercises is set to end.

Minimum altitude during the low-flying exercises will be over 150 meters, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

--

